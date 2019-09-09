First Presbyterian Church of Baraboo would like to thank the following churches, businesses and individuals for their assistance with the first-ever August Community Lunch Program. More than 900 free meals were served to members of the Baraboo community during the month of August. Many hands worked together to make this effort a success.
Thanks to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church for providing meals and helpers each week. Thanks to Breunig Communications, Oak Street Antiques, Las Milpas Restaurant, Wisconsin River Title, Remax Grand, and Mark and Kathy Horenberger for sponsoring additional lunches. Thanks to People Helping People for pantry staples; I.A.M. Dairy for milk and orange juice; the Baraboo Bookmobile for books; Downtown Family Dental for dental supplies; and Fox Line City Farms for fresh produce.
Thank you also to the many unnamed volunteers who cooked, baked, set up, served, cleaned up, greeted, etc. We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community as we seek to serve God by serving others.
Deb Nieuwenhuis, First Presbyterian Church Outreach Ministry, Baraboo
