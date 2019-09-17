The city of Baraboo’s elected officials have again failed us.
Since 1997, when I served as a member of the Common Council, paid study after study have shown and the professional and elected officials of Baraboo have recognized the critical need for modernized facilities for our fire and ambulance departments.
Since 1997, the Public Works Department, the Police Department and the city personnel have had new facilities built. But as far as the fire and ambulance departments go, the council members kicked the can down the road then and, 22 years later, they are still kicking the can.
It is appalling that our elected officials have dealt a blow to firefighter and ambulance crew morale and have clearly signaled they place the arts above public safety. I have no doubt that our highly trained and dedicated emergency professionals will continue to serve us with distinction and honor, but I have to suggest to Baraboo’s elected officials, in the years to come, when you are struggling to find recruits for the fire and ambulance crews and perhaps even someday a new ambulance director and fire chief, take a good look in a mirror to understand why.
Robert Kappel, Baraboo
