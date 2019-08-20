Living in a small town, we in Baraboo are so blessed to have so many services offered to us. I’m especially grateful and thankful for the Baraboo wheelchair service.
I have been confined to a wheelchair for the last two years now, and rely on the taxi van to pick me up and get me to all of my appointments. They are very punctual on my time calls, help me out of my home to get to those appointments, and help me back into my home after my appointment.
Thank you to all the courteous, friendly and ever helpful drivers.
Judy Fitch, Baraboo
