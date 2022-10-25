 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Barnes must keep message positive -- Lysa Newman

  • 0

While watching a debate between Mandela Barnes and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, I was struck by the plans Barnes had for the people of Wisconsin -- a stark contrast to Johnson’s harping on topics unrelated to the voters' questions. (For example: crime will soar, the economy will fail, and puppies will cry if you don’t elect me.) It’s sheer laziness to attack your opponent rather than create and commit to a plan.

Nor did I view Barnes' performance as “retreating and defending.” I saw a focused candidate staying on task, sharing his visions and speaking to the concerns of voters. I strongly disagree with suggestions that Barnes should be on the offense. Foremost because it is naïve to believe that a non-white male can attack a pasty white guy in today’s America without suffering a backlash, particularly in the repugnant climate of racist histrionics from many GOP candidates.

Moreover, why should Barnes have to forego his hopeful aspirations for a mud-slinging spectacle. We need honest answers to make informed decisions, not more fear mongering, race-baiting and threats of puppy tears.

People are also reading…

Lysa Newman, Baraboo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Come out to see local orchestra

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News