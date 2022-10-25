Barnes must keep message positive -- Lysa Newman

While watching a debate between Mandela Barnes and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, I was struck by the plans Barnes had for the people of Wisconsin -- a stark contrast to Johnson’s harping on topics unrelated to the voters' questions. (For example: crime will soar, the economy will fail, and puppies will cry if you don’t elect me.) It’s sheer laziness to attack your opponent rather than create and commit to a plan.

Nor did I view Barnes' performance as “retreating and defending.” I saw a focused candidate staying on task, sharing his visions and speaking to the concerns of voters. I strongly disagree with suggestions that Barnes should be on the offense. Foremost because it is naïve to believe that a non-white male can attack a pasty white guy in today’s America without suffering a backlash, particularly in the repugnant climate of racist histrionics from many GOP candidates.

Moreover, why should Barnes have to forego his hopeful aspirations for a mud-slinging spectacle. We need honest answers to make informed decisions, not more fear mongering, race-baiting and threats of puppy tears.

Lysa Newman, Baraboo