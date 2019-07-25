Mark Anderson in the July 1-15 edition of the Progressive Populist told of what happened in Texas when they allowed foreign corporations to enter into private toll road deals.
In 2018, more than 2.2 million toll accounts had a bill sent to the law firm Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott, which added nearly $1 billion in fees resulting in cars being impounded. These corporate interests are greasing legislators’ pockets and have plans to dispossess taxpayers of their freeways across the nation and into Canada. This North American Union highway system would convert taxation into a private function with heavy tolls. One private corporation in the Dallas-Fort Worth charged $15 to go five miles.
Thanks to activists, one major legislation was defeated in mid-May. We must ever be vigilant here in Wisconsin where we have transportation financing woes that our legislators do not fall for any toll road deals making commuting prohibitively expensive, but instead find other ways to fund our roads. Foreign countries must not be allowed to become confiscatory.
Allegra Zick, North Freedom
