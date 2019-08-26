Mark Walters’ recent glorification of bear baiting, “Baiting bears is a lot of hard work, and lots of fun,” on Aug. 13 was a tough read. The truth is that baiting involves intensive feeding of wildlife to make them easy targets for trophy hunters. In Wisconsin, each bait site can contain up to 10 gallons of donuts, candies — some containing wildlife-deadly byproducts, and other rotting, unhealthy human foods.
A 2017 scientific study authored by a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff member, a University of Wisconsin professor and a large carnivore specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources found that baits comprised more than 40% of the diet of bears that were killed by hunters in northern Wisconsin. The DNR estimates that more than 4 million gallons of bear bait are used in Wisconsin each year.
So every year, bear hunters dump millions of gallons of junk food into our woods. Bears, including females with cubs, get used to eating these foods and return to the sites until they are shot by a trophy hunter hiding in a nearby blind. Worse, wolves defend these sites against incoming hounds, leading to expensive wolf-hound conflicts.
Most Wisconsinites I know wouldn’t call that "fun."
Andrea Christoff, Baraboo
