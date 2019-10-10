For his part, President Donald Trump took the unprecedented step of providing the public transparency by declassifying and releasing the record of his call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.
The record clearly established that the call was completely appropriate and that there is no basis for a House inquiry. The fact that there was nothing wrong with the call was also powerfully confirmed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s decision to create a false version of the call and read it to the American people at a congressional hearing, without disclosing that he was simply making it all up.
In addition, information has come to light that the whistleblower had contact with Schiff’s office before filing the complaint. His initial denial of such contact caused The Washington Post to conclude that Schiff "clearly made a statement that was false."
In any event, the American people understand that Schiff cannot covertly assist with the submission of a complaint, mislead the public about his involvement, read a counterfeit version of the call to the American people, and then pretend to sit in judgment as a neutral "investigator."
Paul Robbins, Beaver Dam
