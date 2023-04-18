Board critics can start new school

This spring’s Baraboo School Board races seem to have established a fairly strong consensus among voters about the essential soundness of the Baraboo School District’s policies and practices. But the election also showed that a significant number of voters question those policies and practices.

Although the dissidents did not win a seat on the board, they do still have a route to convince their doubters. Instead of relying on criticism and debate, they can use provisions in Wisconsin law to establish a charter school demonstrating the effectiveness of their alternatives to the status quo.

I hope that they do follow through with a charter school. The proof of the pudding is in the eating, after all.

David W. Cole, Baraboo

