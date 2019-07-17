Thank you to Quillin’s Quality Foods for sponsoring the 11th annual Reedsburg Area United Fund Brat Bash and Dash. Thank you to all their employees for all the hard work they provided. A special thanks to Craig Stovey for organizing the event and getting the sponsors that provide much of the product that made the day such a huge success.
There were 2,400 brats sold and $4,500 dollars were raised. All the proceeds will be donated to the 30 agencies that are in the Reedsburg and Weston School districts.
Thank you to all the volunteers that stepped forward to donate the many hours that were needed that day. A big thank you to everyone who bought brats. Thank you, Reedsburg and the surrounding areas, for supporting the Reedsburg Area United Fund.
Jeannine Mueller, Reedsburg
