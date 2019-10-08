In Scott Frostman's Oct. 3 column, "Doomsday fearmongering hurts environmental discussions," he wonders whatever happened to acid rain. The answer is that we did something about it. The Clean Air Act of 1990 was a "cap and trade"-based approach to controlling sulfur dioxide emissions. As a result, we've seen a steady decline in acid rain.
There is a lot of dismissive rhetoric on the right over global warming. Projection models will never predict the future; they're models based on known data, and are not magic crystal balls. We do know that burning fossil fuels releases carbon into the atmosphere, which causes hotter climates. We can either ignore this and pay for it later, or do something about it now.
Matthew Lutz, Baraboo
