On March 25, The Beaver Dam Fire Department launched a summer-long fundraising campaign.
We asked local businesses for their support in our public education program. Thanks to their generosity, we have received donations totaling over $6,300. Their donations have helped us conduct fire safety programs tailored to kindergarten to third-grade classes. We have also educated adults living and working in the Beaver Dam community in fire safety and extinguisher use. During the month of October, we will be visiting all the public and private grade schools and childcare centers in Beaver Dam with our fire prevention activities. We expect to deliver fire prevention programs to more than 900 children.
With your help, we are able to continue to work on our goal of providing a safer community for everyone. Your support is a great vote of confidence in our mission to educate the Beaver Dam community. Generous donors like you are the key to our organization's success.
Due to the length restrictions for this letter, we were unable to list all donors here. They can, however, be found on our website at cityofbeaverdam.com and on our Facebook page.
Thank you.
Captain Chris Ackley, fire prevention officer, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam
