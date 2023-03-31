All elections matter and the April 4 election for the Baraboo School Board will be important to help our schools continue to create a positive environment for our students.

I am endorsing the following three candidates for the Baraboo School Board: Dr. Amy DeLong, Gwynne Peterson and Tim Heilman. You may have other candidates you may prefer, but keep in mind that when votes get split amongst multiple candidates people may end up with a candidate who could have negative consequences for the future of our schools.

Steve Paske has spent much of this campaign advocating for culture war issues that will have the corrosive effect of dividing and not uniting the diverse population of our school district community.

DeLong, Peterson and Heilman are all positive hard working people who will study and understand the issues our district faces. The problems our schools face are significant. They will keep the district focused on the academic and well-being needs of our students. They will do that by listening to all sides of the issue, not approaching it with preconceived agendas.

On April 4 please vote for DeLong, Peterson and Heilman to keep our schools moving forward.

Doug Mering, Baraboo

