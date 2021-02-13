Capital Newspapers letters policy updated

Capital Newspapers opinion pages are a forum to discuss topics important to our communities. We encourage community members to express themselves within the guidelines we set.

Those include a 200 word limit on letters to the editor that we are frequently urged to increase. While we have become a bit more flexible about letters that are over, we are going to stick with the limit. It forces writers to be concise and stick to a single topic.

Since last fall, our standards regarding letters have evolved. First, we eliminated name-calling. So you can say our policy is idiotic, but don't say we are idiots. Second, we are urging local columnists and letter writers to stick to state and local topics. We will consider letters about national politics and topics, but local letter writers and local topics are given priority. We also discourage a back and forth exchange between letter writers.

Finally, while we open the pages to the community, we do reserve the right to reject and edit letters. We will always contact those whose letters are rejected with an explanation. Most times we encourage the writer to try again.

And there, in 200 words, is an update.

Aaron Holbrook, Regional Editor, Capital Newspapers