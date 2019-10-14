I oppose building a cell phone tower at Devil’s Lake's north shore entrance. I have lived next to Devil’s Lake for more than 25 years. I am concerned about property values, but I am most concerned about the health risk living so close to the tower.
The Environmental Trust fund has a compilation of research on cell tower radiation and health. There are nine pages of research studies that come to the same conclusion: Cell towers should not be built within 400 to 500 meters of living environments. The list of health problems that can occur is staggering. Everything from headaches, memory problems and insomnia to increased risk of cancer, most notably brain cancer. There are eight homes, some with children, which are less than 400 meters from the tower sight. This is not including the cottages.
You have free articles remaining.
Please contact the members of the Land Resources and Environmental Committee and/or come to the meeting at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 when they will decide whether the cell tower can be built. Let your voice be heard.
Steven Drexler, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)