Challengers offer hope for future -- Lana Campbell

The uptick in interest in what’s happening in our schools, and the disregard the Baraboo School Board has for district families is not a surprise.

It’s made apparent by the 50 or so people who attended last week’s We the Parents School Board candidate forum as well as the two that did not. Board members Mike Kohlman and Katie Kalish who are up for re-election on April 5 chose not to attend the We the Parents forum yet had no problem attending the Baraboo Education Association candidate forum the night before.

Children need a School Board that puts their interests first. We need to return to reading and writing, create remedies for behavioral issues and bullying, have transparency between the school district and parents, and have accountability for decisions made using taxpayer dollars. The direction our schools are going is evidenced by the continuous decline of our district’s academic scores and the lack of policies to allow our kids to learn in an environment free of politics and other distractions.

April 5 can be a turning point for our children's futures and our schools. Candidates James Heyn and Bobby Buchanan are the hope we’ve been looking for.

Lana Campbell, Baraboo