Closing campus is devastating to area -- Mark Gill

Closing campus is devastating to area

Richland County lost more population between the 2010 and 2020 census than any other Wisconsin county. It’s population fell by 4%, while the state’s population grew by 4%.

We have serious financial challenges where services have to be cut, taxes raised or both. So how does our state government respond to these major challenges for a poor rural county? They’ve thrown us an anchor by shuttering our gorgeous UW Richland campus, which has been active for at least 55 years. They’ve done so without communicating, consulting or dialoguing with this community.

This is government at its worst — not honoring its commitments, breaking promises and being indifferent, uncaring and uninterested in how its actions affect a struggling rural county that’s trying to stay afloat.

Mark Gill, Richland Center

The Mendota Marsh collection

Lawmakers need conversion therapy

I was dismayed to learn that the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules has rescinded a ban that prohibits licensed therapists from practicing conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy is a process that seeks to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people. In the face of abundant scientific evidence that discredits this practice, the Republicans on the committee have placed the mental, emotional and physical well-being of a multitude of young people struggling to claim their sexual identity in jeopardy.

As a grandparent of a transgender grandson, I have watched him navigate his journey toward his own identity with trepidation and pride: Trepidation in knowing that there are people like those on this committee who are intent on forcing their narrow views on an entire community, and pride in the courage and strength of my grandson who has found peace and joy in claiming his true identity.

It occurs to me that if we are going to allow conversion therapy, it might better be directed toward those who continue to espouse homophobic, xenophobic, racist, sexist and other hateful attitudes toward people who dare to claim identities different from their own. They are the ones who truly need conversion therapy.

Jeff Virchow

Prairie du Sac

The Mendota Marsh collection

Be kind is message we need right now

Six months ago my wife and I were driving from Madison to Devil’s Lake. Passing through Sauk City on Highway 12, we saw a profusion of yard signs and electronic business signs that all said, “Be kind.” My wife looked it up on the internet and found that they were a response to a teenager’s recent suicide, partly from bullying. Teenage friends did not want the situation to end there, so they organized — asking businesses and individuals to put up the signs and keep them up.

A larger “be kind” movement apparently started in Kentucky a while ago, but these signs are local. We thought it was an important message for our whole society, so we bought “be kind” T-shirts online. To be kind is what the country and the world needs now.

“Be kind” strikes me as the creed of a minimalist religion. I don’t worship or admire an all-powerful deity, but the divinity within each of us.

Be kind.

Dan Thomson, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection

Who’s tracking our secret documents?

It is very disheartening to see how well the federal government stores and tracks “classified documents.” Are these documents not stored in a secure place and then tracked when they are removed? Is there a record of when the documents were removed and by whom?

Public libraries do a better job of tracking books that are checked out.

With the incompetence of elected officials in both parties, it is no surprise that nothing significant gets accomplished.

Joe Ganser, Sauk City

Trump is really running the House

Former President Donald Trump is basically the newly elected speaker of the House. Just not in name. In name, the title goes to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his Trump warriors embarrassed McCarthy with 15 rounds of voting, to make sure McCarthy understood that Trump’s Make America Great Again movement was his master.

To win the post, McCarthy agreed to:

Allow just one member of the GOP Congress to move to vacate the speaker’s chair. If McCarthy doesn’t keep his word to Trump conservatives, he’s out on a moment’s notice.

Give several members of the Freedom Caucus seats on the powerful House Rules Committee.

Keep any new legislation that increases spending from seeing the light of day.

A requirement for 72 hours before any bill comes up for a vote.

Allow floor votes on term limits and border security.

Keep his PAC out of future GOP primaries — thereby allowing MAGA candidates to prevail, without being outspent by establishment RINO (Republican in name only) candidates.

To establish a committee to investigate the weaponization of the FBI and national security agencies to influence elections in favor of Democrats, as well as silence and punish conservatives.

This is “the House that Trump built.”

Sallie Helmer, Ripon

The Mendota Marsh collection