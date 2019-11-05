Dear editor,
The Columbus Blood Drive Coordinators thank all the donors who came to the Oct. 29 Blood Drive. We had 73 donors giving 79 units. We did not meet our goal of 97 units but are very appreciative of all our donors who were able to participate. We would like to thank Nathan Roberts of Roberts Manufacturing who sponsored our event, Zion Lutheran Church for hosting our drive, the Zion ladies aid for providing a great lunch for our donors and Culver's who provided their dessert custard.
Our thanks also go to Dick Powers for putting up signs, Ed Schellin who recorded our radio announcement, Darlene Marks for delivering posters to Columbus businesses, the Lions Club who assisted in the set up and take down of tables, and the Columbus Journal for publicizing the blood donation event. Special thanks go to the many volunteers who assisted as greeters, registration workers, canteen and donor aides.
The Red Cross is always in great need for blood donations. With that thought in mind, we invite all of you to attend our next blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, being hosted by the New Testament Baptist Church, N2232 Duborg Road. We are very happy to welcome them as a new site. Red Cross appreciates making appointments so that they can better staff our drive to keep wait times down. Walk-ins are always welcome and best times for those openings are between 2 - 3:30 p.m. Appointments for this drive can be made starting Jan. 25 by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Co-coordinators
Linda Flynn and Joani Duffy
