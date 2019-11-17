Dear editor,
The Columbus Club House needs your support. Our 31st Anniversary Valentine Dinner and Auction is right around the corner, Feb. 15, 2020 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Club, 900 Avalon Rd. Columbus. The Columbus Club House is a 501c3 non-profit, state licensed before and after school program for children from Kindergarten through age 12.
The program was formed in 1988 by a group of concerned citizens and community leaders who wanted to create a learning environment for healthy child development. Through the years the program has seen tremendous growth from the original six after school students to the current numbers. We serve an average of 30 morning and 50 after school students daily. We offer full-day summer programming when school is out.
The Club House staff is required to meet current state requirements for continuing education. They meet program training requirements designed to provide excellence in program content and implementation.
This is our major fundraising event for 2020 and we depend on the financial and service support from businesses, industry, service clubs, faith-based organizations and individual community members. All items donated are part of the silent auction, raffle or become door prizes at this event. Proceeds from the event are used for the general budget to assure continuation of the program operation. No child is turned away because of a family’s inability to pay.
If you have any questions contact me or the Columbus Club House directly at 920-623-4449 or megs.niehoff@gmail.com. Any donations for the event are greatly appreciated! Please mail any cash, checks, gift cards or certificates to Columbus Club House at P.O. Box 48, Columbus, WI 53925.
Megan Niehoff
Fundraising Committee Member
Columbus Club House
