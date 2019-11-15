Dear editor,
Columbus Courtside Organization extends a thank you to everyone who attended our annual Tip Off dinner and those who provided a donation. The dinner was held on Nov. 2 and included several raffles and silent and live auction items to benefit the Columbus boys’ basketball program. A special thanks to Kestrel Ridge for the use of the facility and wonderful meal. We would like to acknowledge the following donors: Ballweg Home Decorating, Chester Bandits, Tim Baker, Cardinal Embroidery, Mike Lange, Quamme Insurance, Bob and Suzy Liverseed, Kelli and Kevin Powers and the parents of the 4-8 grade youth classes for the silent auction baskets. We also thank the members of the varsity team for serving the meal.
The boys basketball season begins Nov. 26 and we look forward seeing you at the games. Thank you for supporting Columbus boys' basketball.
Kim Schroeder
Columbus Courtside Organization
