Dear editor,
We thank Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co.; Donnie Bleich, Tyler Wilkinson and Julius Temkin for their professionalism and sensitivity in the handling of Alice Schmidt’s estate.
On Oct. 19 we had Alice’s estate sale. Tyler, Donnie and Julius worked many days leading up to the estate sale. The sale went very smoothly due to their efforts.
We appreciated their kindness and professionalism throughout the process of helping us with Alice’s estate sale. Alice meant so much to many of us and a house full of memories and treasures can be a daunting job. Thanks gentlemen, a job well done.
The Columbus School District Endowment Committee
