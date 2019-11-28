Dear editor,
The Columbus/Fall River Food Pantry is currently helping more than 180 families in the Columbus and Fall River area. Your continued support and generosity make this possible. We are a volunteer organization and 100% of your donations go towards feeding people in our local communities. Please remember us during the holiday season. Monetary donations may be dropped off at Farmers & Merchants Union Bank or Marine Credit Union. Non-perishable, non-expired food donations can be dropped off in the bin at Pick n' Save or at your local church. We will also be receiving donations at the Holiday Train in Columbus on Dec. 3. We are always in need of the following items: cereal, pancake mix, syrup, canned fruit, soup, crackers, baked beans, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, rice, spaghetti sauce, canned meat, cake mix, frosting, mac and cheese, Spaghettios and such, Hamburger Helper, canned vegetables - other than corn and green beans, and toilet paper. If you have questions, are planning a food drive, or have a large amount of food to donate, please contact Colleen at 920-210-6266. More information about the Food Pantry is available by going to cityofcolumbus.com and clicking on Government/Departments/Senior Center/Food Pantry. Thank you for your continued support!
Colleen Waterworth
Columbus/Fall River Food Pantry
