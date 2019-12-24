Columbus Public Library had big year of changes

This time of the year we reflect back on accomplishments of 2019. Was it a good year for us, our families, friends and community? Yes, for The Friends of the Columbus Public Library it was a very good year. The Friends, with the help of the community, volunteers, members and the entire library staff were able to fund new equipment for the library. We thank all of you that helped make our fundraisers so successful. The improvements within the Columbus Library benefit everyone in the area. Our wonderfully inspiring Library Director, Cindy Fesemeyer, moved on to her dream job but she ignited a fire in our hearts and left the Friends with a vision of what we can do to fill the changing needs of the library patrons. We now have a new director, Lindsey Ganz, who has new ideas for making our library even better and the Friends are right beside her to help in anyway we can. The residents of the community have a truly generous spirit when it comes to funding the library with donations of books, time and money. Again a heartfelt "Thank You" from all the Friends and we hope to continue helping the Columbus Library fund its growth and programs in 2020. Happy New Year to all of you and look for upcoming events at the Friends Book Store in the library Annex. You never know what ideas we may come up with to entertain you! As always, donations of used books are welcome. They can be dropped off at the library anytime it is open or the annex the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when we have the Friends Book Store open. Stop in and see what we can offer your entire family in reading enjoyment.