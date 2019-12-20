Columbus referendum should call for more school funding

Dear editor,

I enjoyed the article in the Dec. 14 Columbus Journal about the Columbus School District advisory committee's recommendation of a $30 million referendum proposal. However, I think that this is far too small of a proposal. Especially since the needs assessment stated Columbus had more than $100 million in needs.

If we look at nearby communities that have grown dramatically in the last 20 years in population and in business, they have all heavily invested in their schools. Communities like Fall River, Waunakee, DeForest, and Waupun have dramatically outpaced Columbus in growth and growth of tax base. Part of the reason why Columbus taxes are high is because we have not invested in our schools when we had the chance and therefore we have not attracted new business and new residents.

In fact if you look at Fall River, which has steadily prioritized school spending, the village has grown by 300% since 1990, according to census bureau records. Robbins Manufacturing and E.K. Machine have relocated from Columbus to Fall River in that time. Meanwhile, Columbus has only grown 24.2% and has failed to attract viable new businesses.