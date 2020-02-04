Columbus residents should ask for higher referendum to improve schools

We have just read Chris Roelke’s letter to the editor in the Columbus Journal, requesting the Columbus School District pursue a higher referendum amount. We agree wholeheartedly. You might think someone our ages at 89 would totally disagree with his stance that the referendum proposal is way too small. We do not. The status of our school system is a reason our property values are not competitive. We have cheap property because Columbus is not looked at as a city growing in business and most of all, a school system not keeping up with similar communities. Our property taxes have gone way up. Property values in Lodi have jumped beyond Columbus when we were always thought of as an excellent place to live and raise our kids. Maybe if Fall River schools joined Columbus we would profit by the merger, not the other way around.