Columbus residents urged to give blood

I went to give platelets at the Eastside Madison Red Cross Blood Center near Fazoli’s, across from the deserted East Towne Mall. This blood center is open sevendays a week. It is now taking whole blood donations on Sundays due to the critical need for blood.

If you are healthy, I strongly encourage you to give blood or platelets. The nurses are incredible. At least two of them, Susan and Mindy, live in Columbus. Just Google the Red Cross and you will be directed to the nearest center. There will be few opportunities to give blood at community blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic, so load the Red Cross Blood Drive Application to your smartphone and sign up for an appointment. With a Rapid Pass you can save 10-15 minutes when giving. Thank you.