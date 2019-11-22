Dear editor,
This week, November 18-22, the Columbus School District joined public schools across the country in celebrating public education and the work done to provide every child with a quality public education.
American Education Week highlights the importance of the combined work done by school employees, parents, volunteers, and community partners in educating the community’s greatest asset, our students. Education is much more than reading, writing, math, and test scores. It also includes developing social skills, critical thinking, conflict resolution, cooperation, and problem-solving skills.
The Columbus School Board expresses our gratitude for everyone in our extended community who play a part in the success of our students and school district. From our teachers, administrators, and support staff to our substitutes and volunteers, and from our crossing guards and bus drivers to our community partners, thank you for your contribution.
Please take a moment to thank everyone involved in the work of educating students in the Columbus School District.
The Columbus School Board, Cindy Damm, President, Bill Braun, Vice-President, Julie Hajewski, Clerk, Keith Loppnow, Treasurer, Kelly Crombie, Mike O’Brien, Julia Hoffman
