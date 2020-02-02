Columbus School Board celebrates National School Counseling Week

This week we celebrate National School Counseling Week Feb. 3–7. The week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association, highlights the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and the tremendous impact they can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. On a daily basis, our school counselors are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents; working in partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves. School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program. Please take a moment this week to thank our local school counselors.