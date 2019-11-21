Dear editor,
Wednesday, Nov. 20 was National Education Support Professionals Day, a part of American Education Week. This is a time to honor the contributions of school support staff, which constitutes over 40% of the school staff. The day honors a long list of professionals who keep our schools running smoothly. They include all secretaries, classroom aides, cafeteria workers, maintenance workers, bus drivers and others that support our educators and students. Some of these groups have their own recognition days as well.
The Columbus School Board extends heartfelt thanks to our Education Support Professionals (ESP). These individuals are essential partners in the education process without whose help and effort would make the running of the District much more challenging. These individuals make major contributions to our students and public education on a daily basis.
Thank you so much for your dedicated service to the District and to our students.
Columbus School Board, Cindy Damm, Bill Braun, Julie Hajewski, Keith Loppnow, Mike O’Brien, Kelly Crombie and Julia Hoffman
