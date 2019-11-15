Dear Columbus community,
This week recognizes School Psychology Awareness Week, November 11-15. School Psychologists partner with our students, teachers, and families to support a healthy learning environment for students. With the increasing mental health and social issues in our communities, school psychologists play an important role to help our students succeed academically, socially, behaviorally and emotionally. Please join us this week in thanking our Columbus School Psychologist Karisa Weske and the work that she does for the students and families of our district.
The Columbus School Board, Cindy Damm, President, Bill Braun, Vice-President, Julie Hajewski, Clerk, Keith Loppnow, Treasurer, Kelly Crombie, Mike O’Brien, Julia Hoffman
