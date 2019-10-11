Dear editor,
The Columbus School Board extends its thanks and appreciation to our school lunch staff in celebration of school lunch week! Our students are fortunate to have a dedicated group working in the food service department. The school board and all staff in the school are keenly aware of the importance of our food service staff and program. Students are able to learn and focus better when they are full.
Food service staff are often some of the first employees to arrive in the morning to start prepping for the day. Over time, their roles have expanded and grown more complicated. The job has expanded in that the school breakfast program has grown and expanded. More and more students (and a few staff) are getting a hot breakfast at school. School nutrition programs are highly regulated. Ensuring compliance with ever-changing regulations while developing new and creative menus that are not only healthy but something that students want to eat can be a challenge.
The food service staff has worked hard to expand breakfast offerings and has been trying a pilot program to offer breakfast in some of the middle school classrooms. They have also been expanding lunch offerings at the high school. Staff (or our baristas) have also introduced a coffee bar at the high school. Also of importance is the district’s participation in the summer lunch program which provides a free meal to anyone under age 18 during the summer.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks to our food service staff for all they do for our students!
Sincerely,
The Columbus School Board, Cindy Damm, Mike O'Brien, Bill Braun, Julie Hajewski, Keith Loppnow, Kelly Crombie and Julia Hoffman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)