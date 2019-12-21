Columbus School Board thanks committee for help in facilities improvement process

Dear editor,

Three years ago, we started a journey with the community to establish the long-term vision and priorities for the students of the Columbus School District, known as Launching a Legacy. Through surveys and focus groups, there have been a number of opportunities for the community to participate in defining the steps to move these community-defined priorities forward.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, the School District’s Community Facilities Advisory Committee presented their final recommendation to the School Board. Their work and final recommendation are based on feedback gathered through the Legacy project, in addition to the results of the recent community survey.

We extend our sincerest thanks to the members of the Facilities Committee for their time, energy, and commitment to their task. Additionally, we appreciate the work of Superintendent Annette Deuman and the Administrative Team, as well as the Community Engagement Team from Bray Architects and CD Smith for their efforts to serve as resources to the Committee.

The Columbus School Board, Cindy Damm, President, Bill Braun, Vice-President, Julie Hajewski, Clerk, Keith Loppnow, Treasurer, Kelly Crombie, Mike O’Brien, Julia Hoffman