Come out to see local orchestra -- Marge Jorgensen

The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra would like to invite you to the first concert of the 2022/2023 season. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Due to a conflict with other things at Beaver Dam High School, our venue was changed. The concert will take place at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. Our director, Erin Ebersole, has taken advantage of the Halloween season and you will hear some wonderful, timely, and perhaps scary music. You won't be disappointed.