Come out to see local orchestra -- Marge Jorgensen

The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra would like to invite you to the first concert of the 2022/2023 season. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Due to a conflict with other things at Beaver Dam High School, our venue was changed. The concert will take place at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. Our director, Erin Ebersole, has taken advantage of the Halloween season and you will hear some wonderful, timely, and perhaps scary music. You won't be disappointed.
Then, mark your calendars for the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra Christmas concert. It will be on Dec. 10., back at the high school auditorium. There will be a shorter 5 p.m. show, which includes the One Voice children's choir. The regular, longer Christmas concert starts at 7 p.m. I'm pretty sure there will be a visit from Santa (or his helper) too.
And then our spring show is set for April 15, 2023 at the high school auditorium. You won't be disappointed with this talented group of musicians.
People are also reading…
Marge Jorgensen, Beaver Dam Area Orchestra board president