Community should be proud of its schools -- Richard Lahti

Recently, I had the opportunity to attend Sauk Prairie Middle School’s wonderful variety show. What was even more impressive was that the program was put together on short notice.

This community should be proud of its schools, teachers and students.

At a time when school boards and school staff are being pressured to change teaching methods, the variety show performance was clear evidence that the Sauk Prairie School District knows what it is doing and is preparing its students to enter the world we live in -- not one being fabricated by some narrow-minded parents.

The message was to include everyone. Parents shouldn’t be afraid of what is being taught in school if they are doing their jobs at home. Students have the right to hear everything. They will make the right decisions that best suit their lives.

Education was very important to me. I am a parent of six adult children. My children all got good educations in public schools and universities across this country.

Let the public schools do their job, and the country will be much better for it.

Richard Lahti, Prairie du Sac