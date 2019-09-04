Compassion for animals is intimately connected with goodness of character and it may be confidently asserted that “he who is cruel to animals cannot be a good man.” This is a quote from Schopenhauer. If we allow this puppy mill in Spring Green to raise dogs for cruel experiments it is a reflection of our character as a society. Help fight this. Raise your voice. These dogs need our help.
Darlene Ciaglo, Reedsburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)