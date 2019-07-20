Imagine that a child you love is torn from his or her family and locked in cages with other children.
Imagine your beautiful child sleeping on a concrete floor, without adult help in a cage.
This is too painful to imagine. Yet it is a reality for many migrant children on our southern border.
Children are being separated from their families and placed in cramped and unsanitary cages or camps. Many of the children are sick, and six have died since last year.
It is hard to believe that our government is doing this to children but we have all seen photos of these children sleeping on concrete floors in cages.
Regardless of how you feel about immigration policy, these are children who have done nothing wrong. It shouldn’t matter how they got here or whose fault it is that they are here.
How as a nation can we do this to children? It is inhumane, cruel, and immoral.
What can you do?
Call Tammy Baldwin, 202-224-5653; Ron Johnson, 202-224-5323; and your Congressperson and tell him or her to stop the policy of separating children from their families at the border.
Tell them to stop putting children in cages.
Katherine Berkvam, Beaver Dam
