I'm writing to express my concern regarding the unanimous decision made by the Sauk County Land Resources and Environmental Committee to approve a conditional use permit for a research puppy mill in Spring Green.
Despite multiple documented violations, researched testimony in opposition, a village board that denied the permit and a town board that rescinded its approval, the committee voted against facts, public safety, environmental concerns and public consensus. I found the public meeting undemocratic in its blatant disregard for the populous in favor of two puppy mill owners and their attorney. Change.org has received more than 49K signatures in opposition.
Moral and ethical objections aside, without an environmental impact study, we have no idea how large of an impact the commercial facility could have on the variable water table in the Driftless Region through pollution of high-nitrate canine waste.
A Humane Society of the United States study specific to the environmental impact of puppy mills outlines extensive research showing negative effects on water, soil and air pollution, see humanesociety.org/sites/default/files/docs/environmental-impacts-puppy-mills-among-many.pdf.
I encourage readers to follow Dane4Dogs Facebook page, elect representatives who promote animal protection initiatives and pass a local ordinance to stop puppy mills from operating in Sauk County.
Andrea Christoff, Baraboo
