Special Counsel Robert Mueller's July 24 testimony elicited some interesting and valid criticism. However, when President Donald Trump provided his critique, he focused strictly on the "performance" (delivery) aspect of Mueller's response to committee members' questions rather than on the content.
Trump's criticism reminded me of my experiences as a high school and college speech teacher. After each speech, I'd ask other students to orally critique the speech.
More thoughtful students would concentrate on the content; for example, "The speech was a series of unconnected ideas that made no point" and "I feel the evidence was insufficient, easily refuted and often irrelevant."
Less discerning students invariably addressed the delivery: "There were too many "um's" and long pauses" and "He looked out the window several times instead of at the audience.” Members of this group often lacked the ability to pay attention or the mental acuity to actually follow what was being said.
Trump, whose inability to focus and to comprehend is manifested almost daily, offered an appraisal akin to "He kept his hand in his pocket and didn't gesture.”
One might wish for a more cerebral response from a purported world leader, but, hey, we got what the Russians paid for.
Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells
