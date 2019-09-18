We wish to thank the area churches for supporting this year’s 10th annual Hunger Crop Walk from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 29 along the beautiful Baraboo River Walk. We thank First United Methodist Church for hosting this year’s event with the theme of 50 Years of Walking.
Twenty-five percent of funds raised goes directly to Baraboo Area Food Pantry with the remainder going to Church World Service to fight hunger globally. This year’s funds will benefit in times of disaster like Hurricane Dorian as well as long-term food production. Church World Service celebrates 50 years of crop walks to end hunger.
To be a walker, call First United Methodist Church for a walker packet and more details at 608-356-3991. Our goal this year is 60 walkers and $4,000. Refreshment stands and educational booklets also are offered. In addition to money, walkers may donate canned goods to the food pantry, especially canned fruit. Bring donations at the time of the walk to First United Methodist Church, 615 Broadway St., Baraboo.
David Kell, walk chair, and Judy Ellington, church captain, Merrimac
