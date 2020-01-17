Crossing guards provide safety under all conditions

It is only fitting that crossing guard week occurs during what is typically the coldest time of the year in Columbus.

Throughout the course of the school year, Columbus crossing guards experience everything Wisconsin weather has to offer from extreme heat to chilling cold.

Crossing guards are dedicated to keeping students safe as they walk to and from school. Their presence not only helps to ensure student safety but also helps keep motorists safe and traffic moving in a safe manner. Most importantly, crossing guards help to instill safe habits in our students for crossing the roads.

The Columbus Police Department runs the crossing guard program in Columbus with both regular and substitute crossing guards. If you are interested in serving in either capacity, feel free to express your interest to the police department.

We are very appreciative of the city of Columbus, the police department and all of our crossing guards for all of their efforts in running the crossing guard program to help our students get to and from school safely.

The Columbus School Board: Cindy Damm, President; Bill Braun, Vice President; Julie Hajewski, Clerk; Keith Loppnow, Treasurer; Kelly Crombie; Julia Hoffman; Mike O’Brion