The 2019 Custofoam Scholarship Scramble was held on Aug. 29 at Castle Rock Golf Course and was a great success. The fundraiser raised more than $5,000 turning it into a pretty amazing accomplishment as a first-year event. Thank you to all of our sponsors and participants who helped raise these funds. The funds will be used as scholarships and will be awarded to area graduating seniors who are seeking a career in any construction trade industry to help with the cost of a technical education or training program.
Thank you to the following companies for their sponsorship and support that made this inaugural event such a success. The Bank of Wisconsin Dells, Bank of Mauston, BMO Harris Bank, McElroy Metals, Castle Rock Realty, Meadow Valley Log Homes, Rudig Jenson Ford Dodge Chrysler, Culver’s of Mauston, Clark Business Solutions, Badgerland Burger Company, Whitetail Properties, SVA & Associates, KBR Performance, Gulf Eagle Supply, Whitetail Dreams Realty, Logowear, Avid Risk Insurance, and MBE Accounting.
The next Custofoam Scholarship Scramble will take place on Aug. 20, 2020, at Castle Rock Golf Course. For more information, visit custofoam.com.
Steve Buchmeier, Mauston
