Pat Nash, June 14, and Dave Zweifel, June 15, editorials criticized pro-life people and the Republicans for protecting the lives of children in the womb and the women who are pregnant and need positive help.
For 46 years the liberal progressive democrats and their biased liberal media have promoted and repeated the lies that dehumanize babies in the womb.
The Democrats were the party of the slaveholders and now they call Republicans racists. The Republican Party opposed slavery.
In the May 30, The Catholic Herald, Milwaukee Catholic Archbishop Jerome Listecki said, "The anti-life movement has become more vitriolic and violent. He believes this is because they understand that their lie is being exposed, which endangers their business, their politics and their understanding. It must be difficult for a person to realize that they have engaged in the taking of human life. He finds it interesting that the majority of the states passing legislation that would protect the unborn (fetal heart beat laws, etc.) are southern states. Perhaps this is an acknowledgement that in the past, the southern states were on the wrong side of the issue in the acceptance of slavery and failed to support the dignity human life."
Herbert Lehner, Jr., Beaver Dam
