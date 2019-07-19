It is astonishing and simply cruel that our wonderful country has not solved the critical need for access to affordable dental care for our seniors and the majority of our veterans.
Studies have connected oral health to overall health for a long time yet our society seems to let the years pass with no change in insurance or access to affordable dental care.
Do we expect these folks to simply have infection after infection or to carry out daily life with unsightly teeth that impact employment and self-image? When will this problem be important? Price dental - you will be shocked.
Janet Van Epps, Portage
