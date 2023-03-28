Despite weather, class was success
On behalf of Dodge County Conservation KAMO (Kids and mentors outdoors) chapter, I would like to thank all the hunters safety instructors and the parents of the class participants for braving the weather on Saturday to get your sons and daughters to the class and have them successfully pass with flying colors.
Thanks to everyone and thanks to Marco’s Pizza for getting the lunch there on time as well. Dodge County Conservation KAMO does not exist without these special people. Check us out on Facebook.
Jim Braker, Beaver Dam, president, Dodge County Conservation KAMO chapter