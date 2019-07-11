In His Image Diaper Bank thanks all those who donated diapers or funds with which to buy diapers during our inaugural diaper drive in April. With the generous donations of people from the Baraboo area, we collected more than 2,000 diapers and were able to help keep more than 115 babies and toddlers clean, dry and healthy. Since the diaper need in our area is ongoing, we will hold quarterly diaper drives. The next diaper drive will be in August.
Gwen Finnegan, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)