First, thanks to Mike Scherck for the informative article in the Sept. 25 Baraboo News Republic.
High school and middle school discipline is the defining issue. The current discipline program hasn’t worked since it started. Administrators back students and blame disruption on our teachers. Teachers get no support or respect from administrators or the school board. Where are the parents?
There is no accountability and no consequences. Students show blatant disrespect toward staff. Students don’t complete homework and can take tests over as many times as necessary to pass. At the end of the school year, they automatically advance to the next grade level.
You have free articles remaining.
The current district administrator should be fired, and the entire school board should resign for letting this happen. Shame on all of you. Our district is a runaway train. Our kids and staff are suffering as a result of all of this. Remember this next time you vote for board members.
Johann Mortimer, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)