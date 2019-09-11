With lots of help from supportive businesses, Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg, DDR, is keeping Reedsburg’s downtown in bloom. On Sept. 3, downtown planters were filled with a new fall arrangement designed by The Flower Shop. The new arrangement was brought to you courtesy of our generous fall sponsor, Community First Bank.
Thank you to these businesses, and to the following businesses who volunteered to remove the fading summer flowers from the planters and put in the new fall arrangement, BMO Harris Bank, Brides and Belles Bridal Boutique, Deli Bean, Family Traditions Tax, Lorraine’s Mini Mall, Main Street Books, Parkview Bed and Breakfast, Reedsburg ArtsLink, Reedsburg Lighting and Home, the Sauk County Democrats and Touchdown Tavern. Thanks to the city of Reedsburg for their support.
Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg consists of businesses and individuals working together to create and maintain a vibrant and welcoming downtown Reedsburg alive with exciting events and unique experiences. For more information, email distinctlydowntown@gmail.com.
Sara Riedel and Kari Walker, Reedsburg
