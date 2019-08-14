Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg is enormously grateful to the many people and organizations who made City Park and Downtown Reedsburg a vibrant destination on July 27. Reedsburg businesses and hotels welcomed people from all over Wisconsin. The 60 upcycled vendors were delighted with the crowds. We provided 150 free t-shirts for kids to color with a design by local artist Kimmy Schwarzenbart. Free kids’ activities were staffed by amazing volunteers and provided by the Reedsburg Police Department, Reedsburg Ambulance Service, Boys & Girls Club, Carrie and Bailey Hanson, Lowell Andreesen, Maria Kietzman, Richards Insurance Agency, Reedsburg Public Library, Boy Scouts Troop 247, and Dale Smith, Sr.
We appreciate the support from the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Jay's Power Center, Reedsburg City Public Works, Reedsburg Parks and Recreation Department, Seats Inc., and Reedsburg ArtsLink. The gracious hospitality of the residents and businesses on the streets surrounding the park was invaluable. We look forward to next year’s Party in the Park on July 25, 2020.
Sarah Riedel, Dana Shoskey, and Kari Walker, Reedsburg
