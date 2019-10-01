During Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Hope House is asking “What’s the #1Thing you can do to help end domestic violence?” One person’s actions may seem insignificant, but together a community’s collective “one things” can lead to positive change.
Whether your #1Thing is talking to your kids about healthy relationships and respecting boundaries, sharing loveisrespect.org with the teens in your life, coaching young athletes to show respect on and off the field/court, being an upstander for someone that’s bullied or harassed, supporting a friend that’s getting hurt by their partner, believing survivors, speaking out against victim-blaming, role modeling compassion and empathy, challenging stereotypes, sharing workplacesrespond.org with your employer, or volunteering with or donating to Hope House — the possibilities are endless. Each of these individual actions has value and can inspire others to also do #1Thing.
The #1Thing that will end domestic violence is our collective actions.
What will be your #1Thing?
To learn more about events and activities happening this month, visit hopehousescw.org. If you or someone you know has experienced domestic abuse, call Hope House’s 24-hour, confidential helpline at 608-356-7500 for free help and support. Hope House service area includes Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, Marquette, and Adams counties.
Jess Kaehny, community education program manager, Hope House of South Central Wisconsin, Baraboo
