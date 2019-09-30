After recovering from a chronic illness, I’m back to walking every day. The difference now as compared to 10 years ago is what I must carry with me and that I no longer take my chihuahua with me on these walks.
When I take my walks, I carry a handheld training device for dogs as well as a small spray bottle containing household ammonia. Why? I have large dogs that are unleashed and alone in the yard of their owners that come running from the yard toward me.
They see me especially when I take my small dog with me on a leash. These large dogs charge at us right out into the street or onto the sidewalk. No owner is in sight.
My aim with the spray bottle of household ammonia is pretty good, but I’ve not been very popular with the dog owners. They don’t appreciate my training device, either.
My question for the city of Portage government is this: What is a 71-year-old person supposed to do in order to walk safely without being charged by large unleashed dogs? Where are my rights covered?
Janet Van Epps, Portage
