LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't blame Evers for education woes -- Scott Forbes

Columnist Scott Frostman is the most dangerous type of “conservative.” His Thursday column, "Evers gets failing grade in education," wove facts into plausible-sounding baloney that rank-and-file ignorant Trump supporters already believe, but which might fool others.

It’s true that the public education system in Wisconsin is limping along. When I went to school here, it was pretty good by anybody’s measure. It has deteriorated because Republicans have systematically dismantled and defunded it since the Reagan era. What meager tax dollars are left are increasingly being turned over to charter schools and religious boot camps -- the latter being unconstitutional.

If this is what the “parents and community members” Frostman mentions are “frustrated” about, I’m with them. If they just want their kids to be ignorant and xenophobic, that’s not what public education is for. It’s about teaching kids facts, skills and how to think (not what).

I’m sure Gov. Tony Evers agrees that his time as superintendent could have been better -- without college dropout and former Gov. Scott Walker eagerly destroying public education throughout his tenure. Now the Republicans in our Senate, Assembly and state Supreme Court have eagerly thwarted Evers at every turn (even removing some of his powers before he took office).

A vote for any Republican candidate is a vote for things getting even worse.

Scott Forbes, Baraboo 

